Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,528,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 585.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after buying an additional 156,361 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $37,390,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $44,697,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 711.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after acquiring an additional 108,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $346.48 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.59.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

