Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.1 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.59.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,938 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

