Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $135.44 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.87.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $6,824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,150,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $6,824,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,150,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,675,422 shares of company stock valued at $356,263,177. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

