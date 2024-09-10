Arizona State Retirement System Has $320.29 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.1% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $320,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.7% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 221,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.66.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

META stock opened at $504.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.59. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $544.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,254,449.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at $39,285,234.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,254,449.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,370 shares of company stock worth $193,527,936. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.