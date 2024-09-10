Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after buying an additional 265,622 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $4,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,099,000 after acquiring an additional 79,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 7,906.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 143,028 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.6 %

FND opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.33.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.84.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

