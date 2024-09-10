Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.6% in the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELF. UBS Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.57.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

