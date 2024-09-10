Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

