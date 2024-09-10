Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 208 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $97,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $251.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $261.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.36 and a 200-day moving average of $208.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

