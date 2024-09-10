Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 375 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 2.2% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Woodward by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 75,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Woodward Stock Up 3.1 %

Woodward stock opened at $164.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.03 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

