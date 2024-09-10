Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,827,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average is $131.54. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

