Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $209.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $146.65 and a 1-year high of $278.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.37.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

