Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,201 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Flex by 113.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after buying an additional 10,201,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,833,000 after purchasing an additional 141,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,936,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,975,000 after purchasing an additional 409,435 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $51,543,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 29,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $933,087.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,897 shares of company stock worth $3,929,334 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Trading Down 1.0 %

FLEX stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

