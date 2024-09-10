Arizona State Retirement System Sells 217 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.88. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $80.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

