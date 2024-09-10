Arizona State Retirement System Sells 253 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -144.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

