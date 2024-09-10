Arizona State Retirement System Sells 306 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $241.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average is $188.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

