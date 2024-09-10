Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,686,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HII opened at $267.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.