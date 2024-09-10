Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 93,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $148.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,032 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,224 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.