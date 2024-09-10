Asana, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Asana in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of ASAN opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 327.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 139.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,754,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

