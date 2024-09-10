Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,327 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,346,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,092,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $277.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

