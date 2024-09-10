Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Assertio in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Assertio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Assertio in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Assertio in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assertio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.79. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 261.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $31.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assertio by 22,096.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,450 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 380,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Assertio by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Assertio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,919,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 10.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 161,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

