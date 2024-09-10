Asset Dedication LLC Acquires New Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,158,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth $10,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at $9,818,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 88.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $4,662,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.
Embraer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Embraer
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Embraer
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.