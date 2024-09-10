Asset Dedication LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $106.45.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.