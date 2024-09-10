Asset Dedication LLC Acquires Shares of 163 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.56.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $416,240.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $8,063,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $286.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.05 and a 200 day moving average of $307.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

