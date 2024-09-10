Asset Dedication LLC Acquires Shares of 298 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.