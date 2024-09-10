Asset Dedication LLC Acquires Shares of 298 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.