Asset Dedication LLC Buys 400 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.3 %

BABA stock opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $206.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $90.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

