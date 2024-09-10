Asset Dedication LLC Buys 622 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1,244.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.