Asset Dedication LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FCX opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

