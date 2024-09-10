Asset Dedication LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 515.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $218.54 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.97 and its 200-day moving average is $207.54.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.