Asset Dedication LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ON by 24.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ON during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in ON by 121.1% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONON stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONON. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.