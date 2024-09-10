Asset Dedication LLC Invests $36,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Workday by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $1,915,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,990,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,402 shares of company stock worth $119,914,724 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $253.52 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.