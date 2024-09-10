Asset Dedication LLC Invests $39,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in GE Vernova by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $201.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $204.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.