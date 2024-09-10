Asset Dedication LLC Invests $81,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $345.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $363.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

