Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,573,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,068 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 251,915 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Biogen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,589,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,772,000 after buying an additional 81,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $378,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Stock Down 0.8 %

BIIB stock opened at $199.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $269.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.