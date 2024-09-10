Asset Dedication LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.