Asset Dedication LLC Purchases Shares of 1,242 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 292,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 159,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

