Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,029 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.