Asset Dedication LLC Sells 257 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,322,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QEMM opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $45.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

