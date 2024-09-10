Asset Dedication LLC Sells 280 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $14,919,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $13,725,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,689,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

