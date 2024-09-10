Asset Dedication LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $48,487,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,533,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,986,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,738,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $12,652,000.

Solventum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SOLV opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOLV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

