Asset Dedication LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $642.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $52,805.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,147,088.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,324 shares of company stock valued at $98,717 in the last three months. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

