AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Trading Down 1.5%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.80 ($0.43). Approximately 407,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 269,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.30 ($0.44).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AssetCo from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.
In other AssetCo news, insider Christopher Mills bought 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £927,500 ($1,212,893.95). 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
