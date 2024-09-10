Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jonathan Murphy Acquires 369 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £151.29 ($197.84).
Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of Assura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £93,884.28 ($122,772.70).
- On Friday, July 5th, Jonathan Murphy bought 357 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($196.08).
LON AGR opened at GBX 40.56 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,058.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.42. Assura Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 37.54 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.18 ($0.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
