Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 906,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $41,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,476,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $25,554,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 252,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 2.1 %

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

