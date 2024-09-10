Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $77.93, but opened at $75.50. Assured Guaranty shares last traded at $75.37, with a volume of 48,650 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at $110,423,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several brokerages have commented on AGO. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.17% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,990.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 57,928 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 279.2% during the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 42.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

