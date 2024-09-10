Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Deal W. Hudson Sells 1,200 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atlanticus Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $454.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $315.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.74 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.42%. Research analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATLC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.