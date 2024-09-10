Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.91

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.91 and traded as low as $16.95. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 254,423 shares changing hands.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

