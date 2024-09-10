Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,186.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,135,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,034,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,135,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,034,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $454,719,722 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.