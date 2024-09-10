Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of AUPH opened at $6.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $982.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $96,902.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,154.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 576,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 77,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 349,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 231,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.