Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 61,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYJ opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.83.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.