Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 13,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.